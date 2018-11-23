Oil plunges 7% to lowest level in more than a year

Oil prices slumped to their lowest levels in more than a year on Friday, ramping up the pressure on OPEC ahead of a much-anticipated meeting between the influential oil cartel and its allied partners.

International benchmark Brent crude traded at around $59.47 a barrel, down $3.13, or 5 percent at 9:08 a.m. ET Friday morning. The contract hit its lowest level since Oct. 27, 2017 earlier in the session.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate crude fell $3.37, or 6.2 percent, to $51.26 in light trading after the Thanksgiving holiday. WTI briefly slid about 7 percent to $50.60, its weakest prices since Oct. 12, 2017.

WTI has now lost 34 percent of its value from its peak on Oct. 3 to the trough on Friday. Brent has fallen as much as 31.5 percent.

"I have to say that the speed in which the oil market has declined has surprised me even as OPEC and non-OPEC members discuss a production cut, the market does not think it will be enough," said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates.

The latest wave of energy market selling comes amid escalating concerns about an increase in global supply and a slowdown in economic growth.

OPEC and non-OPEC members are expected to start curtailing output at a meeting in Vienna on December 6.

But, so far, the prospect of the Middle East-dominated group orchestrating a fresh round of supply cuts has done little to prop up crude futures.