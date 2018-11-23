Dow set for losses as trading resumes for half-day session; trade war worries persist

U.S. stock index futures pulled back ahead of Friday's open, as simmering trade war tensions added to worries about global economic growth.

At around 4:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures were 82 points lower, indicating a negative open of more than 74 points. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were also seen relatively downbeat Friday morning.

Trading on Wall Street is set to resume after market participants observed the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. However, Friday's session is scheduled to be abbreviated with the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq both due to close early at 1 p.m. ET.

Elsewhere, stock markets in Europe and Asia were hit by weaker-than-expected earnings results. Some external observers have taken this as a sign corporate profit growth could be peaking globally.

The latest batch of quarterly corporate earnings figures underscored ongoing worries among equity investors, as heightened U.S.-Sino trade tensions and slowing global investment kept stock markets on the back foot after a brutal October.

U.S. and Chinese leaders are expected to meet at a G20 meeting in Argentina at the end of the month, though few economists expect the scheduled talks to resolve the trade dispute.

On the data front, investors are likely to closely monitor a flash reading of Markit Services PMI data for November at around 9:45 a.m. ET.