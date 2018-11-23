UK lawmakers urge firms to boycott tech giants who fail to tackle terrorism

U.K. lawmakers urged advertisers to boycott internet firms that fail to remove or control the publication of extremist content.

In a report published Thursday evening, the U.K. Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee concluded that security agencies needed help from the likes of Facebook, Twitter and Google to curb the "enormous growth" in online extremist material.

The committee said online communications service providers (CSPs) had made "little tangible progress over the last four years" to tackle the publication of this content.

"Action that affects the CSPs' profits clearly hits home harder than any sense of 'doing the right thing'," the report said.

"Encouraging companies who advertise on the CSPs' platforms to put pressure on the CSPs to remove extremist content — with the threat of pulling their adverts if they do not — will have more impact on the CSPs."