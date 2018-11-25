Bitcoin extends losses, slides under $3500 to lowest since September 2017

Bitcoin won't have bottomed until 3K flat level, says Genesis Trading's Moro 8:40 AM ET Fri, 23 Nov 2018 | 07:56

Bitcoin had a rough weekend.

Coming off a week of heavy losses, bitcoin fell 10 percent and set a fresh low at $3,447.58 on Sunday, according to data from CoinDesk. This is the cryptocurrency's lowest level since September 2017.

Over seven days, bitcoin has now lost more than 35 percent of its value, according to CoinDesk. This marks its biggest one-week drop since April 2013, when the cryptocurrency fell more than 44 percent, according to CoinDesk.

The recent downturn started in mid-November, when bitcoin first abruptly fell below $6,000. Since then, the world's largest cryptocurrency continues to find new lows and has struggled to break out of the $4,000 range.

The November losses are a notable reversal from bitcoin's surprisingly stable October. The cryptocurrency had been trading comfortably in the $6,400 range after a volatile year, while major U.S. stock markets fluctuated.