Europe News

UK's withdrawal agreement from the European Union approved by EU leaders

  • European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker reiterated his sadness at the U.K.'s departure, telling reporters in the Belgian capital that it was a "tragedy."
  • But he backed May's plan and said it was the best deal possible for Britain. Other European leaders also spoke favorably of the agreement, with Dutch leader Mark Rutte saying it was balanced on both sides.
Emmanuel Dunand | AFP | Getty Images

EU leaders backed Theresa May's Brexit withdrawal agreement on Sunday, setting up a showdown with lawmakers in her own country as the U.K. leader nears a crucial vote on her proposals.

European leaders gathered in Brussels officially endorsed her plan on how the U.K. will leave the bloc in March of next year. The special summit was largely symbolic and the agreement was widely expected to be approved, despite last-minute concerns from Spain on whether it will have a say on the future of Gibraltar — a disputed British territory that lies on the southern tip of the Mediterranean nation.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker reiterated his sadness at the U.K.'s departure, telling reporters in the Belgian capital that it was a "tragedy." But he backed May's plan and said it was the best deal possible for Britain. Other European leaders also spoke favorably of the agreement, with Dutch leader Mark Rutte saying it was balanced on both sides.

But the EU's acceptance of the deal has only enraged some pro-Brexit politicians in the U.K. who believe that May is making too many concessions to the EU. May faces a tough challenge next month when she needs to gain Parliamentary approval for the deal in Westminster. The vote — likely to be on December 11 — is crucial for May to move forward with Brexit and failure could lead to her being toppled as leader or even the U.K. crashing out of the EU without a deal, a so-called "no-deal" scenario.

Does Brexit mean it's over for the Port of Dover?
Does Brexit mean it's over for the Port of Dover?   

Lawmakers in the opposition Labour party, the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party have all indicated that they will vote against the deal. The Northern Irish DUP (Democratic Unionist Party) party, which is propping up May's government in Parliament, also said it would vote against it, with its deputy leader saying Saturday it would leave Britain in a "pitiful and pathetic place." Even pro-Brexit and pro-Remain lawmakers within May's own Conservative Party have said they will vote against her, meaning approval is anything but assured.

But May has resolutely defended her plan at every stage. She has called on business leaders and U.K. citizens to back her, even if many politicians will not. On Sunday, May wrote a letter to the British public pleading for support, promising a "brighter future" for the U.K.

"It will be a deal that is in our national interest — one that works for our whole country and all of our people, whether you voted 'Leave' or 'Remain'," she said in the letter. "It will honor the result of the referendum."

Parliament will decide

May needs a simple majority of the 650 lawmakers that sit in the House of Commons. Her 315 Conservative MPs (Members of Parliament) do represent the largest party in the House, but a significant number are against the plan. The Conservatives operate a majority in the Commons by working in tandem with 10 votes from the DUP.

The left-of-center opposition Labour Party has 257 lawmakers and would appear to hold the whip-hand. Labour has indicated they will ask their MPs to vote against May's deal, but there are a number of rebels that May can count on. It's estimated she would need around 40 Labour MPs to cross the divide and vote for her. Despite deep divisions within Labour, political analysts see that as a high threshold.

The third-biggest party, the Scottish National Party (SNP), has promised that all 35 of its MPS will reject the deal, calling it an unfair solution for Scotland.

There is some optimism from certain market watchers, including analysts at Nomura. In a detailed research note last week, strategists at the Japanese bank said the alternatives to voting down the deal make it more likely that enough MPs would rather get Brexit done with, than risk a no-deal, or no Brexit at all.

—CNBC's David Reid contributed to this article.

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...