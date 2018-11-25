EU leaders backed Theresa May's Brexit withdrawal agreement on Sunday, setting up a showdown with lawmakers in her own country as the U.K. leader nears a crucial vote on her proposals.

European leaders gathered in Brussels officially endorsed her plan on how the U.K. will leave the bloc in March of next year. The special summit was largely symbolic and the agreement was widely expected to be approved, despite last-minute concerns from Spain on whether it will have a say on the future of Gibraltar — a disputed British territory that lies on the southern tip of the Mediterranean nation.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker reiterated his sadness at the U.K.'s departure, telling reporters in the Belgian capital that it was a "tragedy." But he backed May's plan and said it was the best deal possible for Britain. Other European leaders also spoke favorably of the agreement, with Dutch leader Mark Rutte saying it was balanced on both sides.

But the EU's acceptance of the deal has only enraged some pro-Brexit politicians in the U.K. who believe that May is making too many concessions to the EU. May faces a tough challenge next month when she needs to gain Parliamentary approval for the deal in Westminster. The vote — likely to be on December 11 — is crucial for May to move forward with Brexit and failure could lead to her being toppled as leader or even the U.K. crashing out of the EU without a deal, a so-called "no-deal" scenario.