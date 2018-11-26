US Treasury yields slightly higher as Wall Street volatility fades

Investors will likely turn attention to political news this week, as the G20 summit kicks off in Argentina and Brexit once again becomes a point of focus.

Both U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be brought together by the meeting this week, however expectations are low in regard to any breakthrough on the trade battle between the two countries.

In other news, the U.K. gained the backing of the European Union on its divorce deal with the soon-to-be 27-member bloc over the weekend.

Traders will also likely switch focus to upcoming economic data. Chicago Federal Reserve national activity index numbers are due to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, while Dallas Fed manufacturing survey data are due at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Moreover, $39 billion in 13-week Treasury bills, $36 billion in 26-week Treasury bills and $39 billion in two-year Treasury notes are set to go on auction on Monday.