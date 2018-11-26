US Treasury yields slightly higher as Wall Street volatility fades

U.S. government debt prices were slightly lower Monday as volatility in equity markets began to fade.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was seen trading higher at around 3.061 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was barely moved at 3.311 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.
Bond markets typically gain in so-called risk-off scenarios where traders flee risk assets like equities in favor of less risky securities like bonds and gold. On Friday, Treasury prices rose as both stocks and oil prices fell.