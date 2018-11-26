Cramer's lightning round: This oil-refining stock will be a long-term winner   

Marathon Petroleum Corp.: "Here's what's happened: the spread has narrowed between what we can sell the oil at and what you get from gasoline for the refiners. MPC is the class of the joint [with] its 3 percent yield, but it is going lower. It's in a bear market mode now. I still think it's the best run and it's still going to be a winner long term."

Orion Engineered Carbons SA: "That's carbon black. If you're going to do carbon black, you've got to do Cabot. They are the one to be in with a nice yield."

Caesars Entertainment Corp.: "No, no. You deserve better than that. Sell, sell, sell. I don't like that group. I just hate that balance sheet and that's why I'm so negative on it."

Iqiyi Inc.: "It's $20 [a share], right? What I would do instead of buying a share in that [is] I would go to Geno's and I'd buy four cheesesteaks with whip, because those are going to keep longer than IQ. Do I make myself clear?"

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.: "We don't care where a stock came from, we care where it's going. I agree with you [on the] long term [prospects]. Short term, you're going to have tariff issues, you've got the president … in the White House saying all sorts of negative things, so just understand he and the Fed both are fighting it. OK? They don't want you to make money here. But the company itself is trying to make you money."