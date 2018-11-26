These are the most beaten-up stocks right now that are overdue for a bounce, statistics show

Several large and popular U.S. stocks are due for an "oversold bounce" after falling rapidly to chart levels that in the past have marked a turnaround.

CNBC used hedge fund analytics tool Kensho to determine which large U.S. stocks have fallen the most from their 200-day moving average, one of the most popular technical indicators used by investors to analyze price trends. We then searched that group for stocks that have a history of posting positive gains one month after reaching that statistically oversold position.

The metric, the average price of the last 200 days, is often considered a barometer of whether securities are in a healthy long-term trend. But a big swing above or below the 200-day moving average can also suggest that a bounce is coming.