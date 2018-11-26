Ukraine's proposal of martial law 'adds further instability' to Russian standoff

Ukraine is considering whether to bring in a period of martial law after the Russian military opened fire on three of its ships over the weekend, wounding several sailors.

However, analysts have warned that the prospect of martial law is likely to add further "instability to the situation."

The naval standoff in waters off the Crimean Peninsula marks a significant escalation in tensions between the two countries.

As a result, the United Nations Security Council is expected to hold an emergency meeting on Monday.

The former members of the Soviet Union have been locked in an undeclared war for almost five years, with Ukraine's military fighting two separatist movements against forces widely thought to have been backed by Russia. The Kremlin has formally denied any direct military intervention.