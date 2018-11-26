Ukraine's proposal of martial law 'adds further instability' to Russian standoff

REUTERS | Pavel Rebrov
A general view shows a road-and-rail bridge, which is constructed to connect the Russian mainland with the Crimean peninsula, at sunrise in the Kerch Strait, Crimea November 26, 2018.
Russia's navy had previously blocked the Kerch Strait — near Russia-annexed Crimea — citing security reasons. This prevented two small Ukrainian armored artillery vessels and a tug boat from passing from the Black Sea to the Sea of Azov.
After it annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014, Moscow claims territorial waters off the peninsula's coast that Ukraine does not recognize.
"Even at this early stage, the incident marks a significant escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine," Alex Brideau, director of the program covering Russia, Eurasia and Ukraine at Eurasia Group, said in a research note published late Sunday.
"Furthermore, the Russian government is not denying its role in the fighting, unlike in past cases. The incident in the Kerch Strait and the Ukrainian reaction so far carry geopolitical implications, as well as effects on Ukraine's domestic politics," Brideau said.
Western governments are widely expected to side with Ukraine over the incident itself, with the reaction from Washington and Brussels likely to come in the shape of targeted economic sanctions.
"Europe has to pay their fair share for Military Protection. The European Union, for many years has taken advantage of us on Trade, and then they don't live up to their Military commitment through NATO," President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday.
"Things must change fast!" he added.
The U.S. president has frequently criticized other NATO countries about the levels of their defense spending, claiming certain members of the European Union have treated the world's largest economy "very unfairly."
Ukraine is not currently a NATO member, though it's government is seeking membership in the military alliance.