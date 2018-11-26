Solar plant to provide energy to oilfield in Algerian desert

Italian energy firm Eni and Algeria's state-owned Sonatrach have inaugurated a 10-megawatt solar plant that will provide clean energy to an oil field. The facility is located at the Bir Rebaa North (BRN) field in the Algerian desert.



"This is a further step forward in the strategic expansion of our renewable energy activities in Algeria, starting with this site as a showcase for solar technologies," Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said in a statement Sunday.



"This plant shows the commitment of Eni in implementing a decarbonization plan for long-term business sustainability, which is based on carbon impact reduction through the progressive implementation of renewable energy projects," Descalzi added.



Eni, which has been present in Algeria since 1981, said in a statement it had signed an agreement with Sonatrach to undertake the building of an "advanced research and development laboratory" at the BRN location. This lab will, Eni added, test solar and hybrid technologies in a desert environment.



The businesses have also signed an agreement to set up a joint venture "fully dedicated to Algeria's renewable energy sector." The partnership aims to install and operate solar power facilities at the production sites of both Sonatrach and Eni.