US-China trade fight will still be a problem for markets after G-20 summit, economist says

The possible impact of the trade war on the US economy 2 Hours Ago | 02:54

U.S. and China trade tensions are likely to continue and make trouble for markets after the G-20 summit, expects Marie Owens Thomsen, global chief economist at Indosuez Wealth Management.

"The Congress has given executive authority to the president to negotiate without necessarily asking the Congress each and every time, and as long as that sort of delegated power sits with the president, I feel it (trade) will continue to be a theme as we go forward," Thomsen told CNBC's Nancy Hungerford. "Unfortunately, I think that in all probability, trade will continue to be one of the favorite battle horses of this administration."

Thomsen said a trade agreement between the U.S. and China is essential to stock markets and the world economy.