Trump suggests US could slap 10% tariffs on iPhones and laptops imported from China

President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping make joint statements at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Nov. 9, 2017.
President Donald Trump suggested he could place a 10% tariff on iPhones and laptops imported from China, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal published Monday. He also said it's "highly unlikely" that he would delay an increase in tariffs just four days before a summit with Chinese President Xi.

Apple stock was down nearly 2 percent in after-hours trading.

Trump said he expects he will increase tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods to 25%.

