CNBC announces new studio in Guangzhou

GUANGZHOU, CHINA, 27 November 2018 – CNBC, the world's number one business and financial news network, today announced plans to open a new bureau in the heart of Guangzhou focused on telling the China tech story.

The new state-of-the-art facility will be headed by CNBC Asia's technology correspondent, Arjun Kharpal, who relocates from the network's London headquarters. The reporting and content from the bureau will be featured globally across all of CNBC's platforms including TV, CNBC.com and social.

Speaking from CNBC's conference, East Tech West, which kicked off today in the Nansha district of Guangzhou, KC Sullivan, President and Managing Director at CNBC International, said: "Guangzhou is home to some of the biggest tech players on the planet. With innovation front of mind for our global audience, our new bureau will allow us to deliver a deeper focus on the China tech story as well as enhancing our editorial presence across the Greater Bay area."

