Cramer's lightning round: Citigroup and JP Morgan are my only bank stock picks   

Huntington Bancshares Inc.: "The regionals are not working for me. The regionals are not working. There are two that I like a lot. I like Citi[group], which is trading at tangible book [value] — [CEO] Mike Corbat doing a great job — and I like J.P. Morgan, where [CEO] Jamie Dimon is doing a great job. Nobody seems to care right now; they will one day."

MongoDB Inc.: "Those guys are smart guys. We've had them on. I like them very much. I think it's a great stock here and I think that people are underestimating the power of what they're doing for enterprise software, which is on fire."

Welltower Inc.: "When you do senior housing, we don't recommend anything else other than Ventas. [CEO] Deb Cafaro's been counted down so many times it is crazy. Five percent yield. Ventas is the way we play it."

Analog Devices Inc.: "Analog had a good quarter. A lot of people felt that there's some sort of slowdown in their business. It was not bad and I think the stock's a buy."

Iridium Communications Inc.: "The answer is yes, [it's a buy,] because it's a unique, niche business."

Randgold Resources Ltd.: "I like gold bullion. I like Randgold, but only because I think that people should have some exposure to gold. I am not a big gold bull right now. I regard it as insurance."

Boston Scientific Corp.: "Oh, man. What can I say? I think that BSX is going to come out and I think that BSX is going to be in the AFC Championship. I like Boston Scientific."

LKQ Corp.: "I screwed up on this one. I really liked it — collision replacement — [but] I misjudged how poor the auto cycle was. My bad. It's not working."

PPL Corp.: "It's a fine utility. Nothing wrong, nothing right. I think it does the job."