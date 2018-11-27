Deutsche Bank reportedly considers ousting two senior managers amid continued woes 

Deutsche Bank, the troubled German financial institution, is mulling the ouster of a pair of key executives, according to Dow Jones.



Sylvie Matherat, the bank's chief regulatory officer and a member of its regulatory board, may leave the Frankfurt-based bank, according to the news service, which cited people close to the lender. She is under pressure after the bank admitted it needed to improve controls against money laundering and terror funding. Several of her direct reports have left in recent months, according to the report.



Deutsche Bank's Americas CEO Tom Patrick may also leave, according to the report. He took that role in 2017 and was the third division leader in less than two years, according to the report.

Deutsche Bank has spent the past few years attempting to turn around its businesses amid a sinking stock, poor performance and legal costs tied to poor controls. The firm has been run by CEO Christian Sewing since April after replacing its leader of nearly three years, John Cryan.