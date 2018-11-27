You'll never be lost again with these fun Google Maps tricks

Google Maps can do so much more than show you where you are. It has features that let you see everywhere you've been, lists of live events that are nearby, a way to customize the food recommendations you see, public transit options and so much more.

It's the best map application for your phone, even though Apple Maps has done an admirable job trying to catch up. And, while I still prefer Waze for my daily drive, there's a lot more you can do when you're not in the car with Google Maps. I'll show you some of that in this guide.

Before we get started, download the latest version of Google Maps for iOS or Android.