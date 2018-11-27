The bad blood between Russia and Ukraine is nothing new, but the latest clash between the two nations has got the international community talking about Russia, again.

Russia seized three Ukrainian Navy vessels and their 23 crew members in the Kerch Strait, a channel that separates the Sea of Azov and Black Sea, to the south of Ukraine and Russia, on Sunday. Ukraine said the incident was an "act of aggression," while Russia said the ships had violated its waters.

CNBC has a selection of comment and reaction from around the world. Needless to say, most Western nations were unequivocal in their support for Ukraine and condemnation of Russia.