The Trump administration has restarted talks with the Chinese government "at all levels" ahead of a high-stakes meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping this week, top White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said Tuesday.

The heads of the world's two largest economies are set to meet on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Argentina, where world leaders will convene on Friday and Saturday. Trump and Xi will talk trade as a mounting series of tariffs levied by Washington and Beijing contribute to concerns about slowing global economic growth. The two leaders will have dinner on Saturday.

Washington and Beijing have re-engaged about a path toward a trade agreement, and the summit offers "an opportunity to break through what has been disappointing discussions" in recent months, Kudlow told reporters on Tuesday. At the G-20, Trump will focus on issues including alleged Chinese theft of intellectual property, ownership of American companies in China and tariffs and non-tariff barriers, the National Economic Council director said.

"We're having now a lot of communication with the Chinese government at all levels," Kudlow said. "We were at a total standstill. Nothing was going on."