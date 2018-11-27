Federal prosecutors on Tuesday asked a judge to sanction defense lawyers for accused Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in connection with an alleged prohibited use of a cell phone by the defendant's former beauty queen wife in the New York courthouse where he is currently on trial for narcotics trafficking.
Prosecutors claimed in a letter that an unnamed person or persons "appear to have used cellular telephones in concert with an attorney visit to the defendant following two trial days last week to facilitate unauthorized and [under special security rules] impermissible contact between" Guzman and his wife, Emma Coronel Aispuro.
U.S. Marshals at the federal courthouse in Brooklyn, in reviewing security footage from Nov. 19, "observed Ms. Coronel using a cellular telephone inside the courthouse," said the letter to U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan. That was a day after courthouse staff "had observed Ms. Coronel using a cellular telephone inside the courthouse."
Prosecutors noted they had mentioned the use of that phone during sidebar conferences with Cogan and defense lawyers at Guzman's trial Monday, out of earshot of the jury in the case.
Cell phones are not allowed to be brought into that courthouse beyond the security screening area by individuals who are not lawyers, or who are otherwise authorized to carry electronic communication and recording devices.
Cogan earlier this month had rejected a request by lawyers for the escape-prone Guzman to allow him to give Coronel a brief hug before his trial began.