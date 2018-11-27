Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Salesforce, Nutanix and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Nutanix shares rose more than 9 percent during after-hours trading Tuesday after beating expectations on its top and bottom lines. The company posted a narrower than expected loss of 13 cents a share, vs. estimates of a 27 cent loss. It also reported $313 million in revenue, beating expectations of $305 million.

However, Nutanix's second quarter guidance came in weaker than expected. Next quarter, the software company expects its revenue to be between $300 million to $310 million, while analysts predicted $327 million.

Salesforce.com shares jumped nearly 8 percent during after hours trading as the company beat expectations in its third quarter earnings. The company earned 61 cents per share, while analysts expected 50 cents per share. Its revenue came in at $3.39 billion, versus estimates of $3.37 billion.

Workday shares rose 3 percent in the extend session. JMP Securities maintained its outperform rating and $175 price target before the company releases its third quarter earnings Wednesday. Shares are up 36 percent year-to-date, but are down 8 percent in the past three months. JMP Securities said it expects full year guidance to be $1.12 a share and year-over-year revenue growth to be 29 percent.