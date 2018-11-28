The Apple iPhone has a built-in magnifying glass that can help you read small text on the fly.

It's perfect if you're in a dark restaurant and forgot your glasses. While most folks seem to know about the flashlight option on the iPhone, the magnifying feature, which uses the phone's camera to zoom in on text, seems a little less well known. That's because it's buried in the settings menu.

The iPhone's magnifying feature is easy to activate, and it's a neat trick to hold up your sleeve in case you end up forgetting your glasses. Here's how to use it.

Open Settings on your iPhone.

Choose "General."

Tap "Accessibility."

Choose "Magnifier."

Toggle the option for Magnifier to "on."

Here's how to use magnifier when you need it: If you're on using iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Plus or iPhone XR, just triple tap the button on the right side of the phone. If you have an older iPhone, tap the home button three times to bring up the magnifying app. You'll see a screen that looks like this: