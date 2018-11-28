As the famous 'FAANG' trade falters, these five tech stocks are the new favorites of top analysts

The so-called FAANG stocks are still looking pretty precarious right now. In the last three months, both Facebook and Apple have plunged over 20 percent. Amazon and Netflix haven't fared much better, and even the relatively-stable Alphabet is trading down 15 percent.

So let's look past FAANG stocks for a moment. There are plenty of other compelling technology plays out there.

TipRanks' Stock Screener searched for tech sector stocks with a strong buy consensus from the Street's best-performing analysts over the last three months. The Street is bullish on the following five tech names — and not one of them starts with F, A, N or G.