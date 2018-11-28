China loves football but the sport's growth has a simple problem

Attempts by the NFL to win more fans in China is being held back by one major problem — a lack of games.

Richard Young, the managing director of NFL China, told CNBC Wednesday that with each U.S. franchise only holding an inventory of eight regular season home games it would be difficult to give any away to an overseas audience.

"I think when you can fly between New York and Shanghai in an hour and a half, then we can do that. Until that time, it's logistically very difficult," he told CNBC's Arjun Kharpal at the East West Tech conference in the Nansha district of Guangzhou, China.

Young added that unlike other sports, pre-season NFL games would not be attractive.

"Because of the physicality in our game, it makes exhibition games less compelling."

The NFL has been a major American sport since the 1920s but has upped efforts in recent years to gain an audience abroad. Regular season games at Wembley Stadium in London have proved popular, leading to increased speculation that China will be next.

Young said he expected that will happen at some point but confirmed to CNBC that the 2019 fixture list would not include a trip to China.