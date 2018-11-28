Cramer's lightning round: Buy Acadia Pharmaceuticals' stock at your own risk   

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.: "We keep getting asked about this one. It's amazing how much people want to buy this stock. That was up $3 today. It's central nervous system. It's really hard. That's a very difficult area. People have not had a lot of success there, but it's a spec that people like and I'm not going to tell anyone not to speculate in the stock."

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.: "I think it's a great idea. I think that [CEO] Warren Buffett's great. I also think there's a bench strength there and you should pull the trigger."

Axon Enterprise: "We like that company. It's got a terrific CEO who's compensated as the stock goes higher. Stock's been coming in of late, but it's still up 70 percent and I do like it. I do like it a lot."

Oneok Inc.: "I like Oneok very much. It's got almost a 6 percent yield. Walter Hulse is the CFO. He's an old friend of mine. I think they do a terrific job. I think this is a great place to start a position."

F.N.B. Corp.: "The problem is the regional banks themselves have been a nightmare to own. I don't think the Fed's actions today necessarily make me feel better about them. I'd rather see you in J.P. Morgan. I think that's a better situation."

Copa Holdings SA: "It's not bad. It's not bad, and I do like the airlines. It yields 4 percent. But I've been going with the highest quality. I would actually go with Delta here — it hasn't had a big move — or American. I think those are better."