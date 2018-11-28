Expect a 'Saudi First' policy on oil production cuts, regardless of Trump's demands, analysts say

Saudi Arabia will likely move to cut its oil output in order to prop up crude prices, against Donald Trump's demands to keep pumping so that prices stay low.

Analysts believe that despite Washington's geopolitical leverage over the kingdom, after its staunch defense of the Saudi monarchy amid accusations over its alleged role in the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Riyadh will still pursue its own economic interests rather than abide by the wishes of President Trump.

The pivotal question hanging over oil markets remains that of production cutbacks. Who will tighten their taps, and by how much?

The answers to these questions will be negotiated by the world's largest crude producers — Russia, Saudi Arabia and the U.S. — at this week's G-20 meeting in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and then at the OPEC+ meeting in Vienna, Austria, the following week.

The spectrum is huge, ranging from a potential 500,000 to as many as 2 million barrels per day (bpd) taken off the market, according to Ehsan Khoman, head of MENA research and strategy at the Dubai branch of Japanese bank MUFG.

"Saudi Arabia will likely see through the pressure and not entertain calls from President Trump, and in fact lower production," he said. "The key question now is the size and magnitude of the actual production cuts for each of the OPEC members."

In November 2016, when OPEC and non-OPEC members initially implemented production cuts to stem falling prices and end the supply glut, roughly 1.8 million barrels came off the market.

"This time around, given the large oversupply we have in the market, we think anything between 1.3 and 1.5 million barrels could come off the market when they meet in Vienna," Khoman told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Wednesday.