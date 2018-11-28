Ukraine has created 'artificial conflict' with Russia, VTB Bank chief says

Ukraine's president has created an "artificial conflict" with Russia just to boost his chances in a presidential election set to happen in Ukraine in March next year, the president and chairman of Russia's VTB Bank has claimed.

"I think you should look for somebody that benefits from this and actually it's Mr Poroshenko, the president of Ukraine, definitely," Andrey Kostin told CNBC at VTB's Russia Calling Investment Forum on Wednesday.

"The original idea of his was to postpone elections as it looks from public opinion polls that he won't perform very well, so creating this additional tension that has led to a martial law (and to a situation) where he might extend his presidency," he told CNBC's Julianna Tatelbaum.

"That's our point of view, it's a very artificial conflict," he said.

Kostin's comments come as the international spotlight has once again fallen on Russia following its seizure of three Ukrainian naval vessels, and 23 crew members, on Sunday. The incident happened in the Kerch Strait, a channel that separates the Sea of Azov and Black Sea, to the south of Ukraine and Russia.

Ukraine said the incident was an "act of aggression," while Russia said the ships had entered its territorial waters illegally. Both sides accuse the other of violating the conditions of a 2003 treaty that enshrines free access to the Kerch Strait and Sea of Azov.

Ukraine's president has responded by declaring a 30-day period of martial law in certain parts of the country, specifically in districts bordering Russia. He also said there is a threat of Russia staging a land invasion.

VTB's Kostin said that Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko was manufacturing the conflict ahead of a presidential election due end of March 2019, however.

"We've lived like this with Ukraine for years now and now all of a sudden, just a couple of months before elections, this has happened," he said.

CNBC got in touch with Ukraine's presidential office to respond to Kostin's comments but has yet to receive a response. President Poroshenko told NBC News on Tuesday that Russia would "pay a huge price" if it attacked his country.