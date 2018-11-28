Why you're leaving money on the table at work 

Can you imagine refusing a portion of your paycheck and giving the money back to your employer instead?

That's essentially what you're doing if you fail to use your benefits to their full extent.

"It's often the little things that add up," said Kelley Long, CPA and member of the American Institute of CPAs' Consumer Financial Education Advocates.

"It can equal a couple thousand dollars per year, literally cash in your pocket," she said.

In fact, your workplace benefits average out to approximately 31 percent of your compensation, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The point isn't lost on workers: Four out of 5 individuals polled by the AICPA said they would choose a job with benefits over an identical gig that offered a 30 percent increase in salary but no benefits.

The institute surveyed 2,026 adults in an online poll in April.

Here are the most valued workplace benefits and how to get the most out of them.