Amazon has a new way to record HD TV shows even if you don't pay for cable — here's how it works

Earlier this month, Amazon began selling a new product called the Fire TV Recast. It's meant for cord cutters, or folks who no longer want to pay a cable bill, but still want to record and watch TV shows from broadcast networks including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, PBS and The CW.

Recast lets you record local TV shows that you can get for free over the air with an HD antenna, and then watch them on any TV with a Fire TV stick connected to it, or on your phone or tablet. So, you can record the local football game on a Sunday and then watch it whenever you want to, sort of like you would if you paid for cable and a DVR box.

It works well, but it's pretty expensive for what you get, and has some shortcomings that you should know about.

Here's what you need to know about the Fire TV Recast.