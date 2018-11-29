German police raid Deutsche Bank offices on money laundering allegations; shares fall 3%

German police conducted a search of Deutsche Bank's offices in Frankfurt on Thursday, amid allegations of money laundering against the country's flagship lender.

The investigations are directed against two Deutsche Bank staff members, with both accused of helping clients set up off-shore businesses to launder money gained from criminal deeds.

A total of 170 police officers, prosecutors and tax inspectors searched six of Deutsche Bank's offices on Thursday, Frankfurt's public prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Numerous written and electronic business documents were seized from the bank, while further investigations are ongoing, it added.

"It is true that the police are currently investigating different locations of our bank in Germany. It's about a case related to the Panama Papers," Deutsche Bank said in statement Thursday, according to a Google translation.

"We will communicate as soon as we have more details. We will cooperate fully with the authorities," the bank said.

Shares of the bank slipped toward the bottom of the European benchmark on the news, down around 3 percent at 10:15 a.m. London time.