Go-Jek hopes to draw 'hundreds of thousands' of customers in Singapore

Ride-hailing service Uber has made its exit from Southeast Asia — and now the battle between two of region's most valuable start-ups is beginning.

Go-Jek, Indonesia's first "unicorn" — tech-speak for a startup that's believed to be valued at $1 billion or more — is taking the competition to rival Grab's home turf in Singapore.

Go-Jek launched the beta version of its ride-hailing app in Singapore on Thursday. The early, test version of the app will let customers book rides, though they can only be picked up and dropped off within a number of limited areas currently.

Despite that, the Indonesian company is confident of its ability to attract customers in Singapore.