The 'Internet of Things' will cause more security problems next year, exec warns

The "Internet of Things" has created all sorts of problems on the cybersecurity front — and the problem may get worse soon.

The Internet of Things, commonly called IoT in tech circles, is the concept of conventional, physical objects being linked to the internet and communicating with each other — think, for instance, of automobiles or appliances that are linked to the internet.

But just like computers that are connected to the internet, those networked devices can be hacked.

"Next year, we will definitely hear of even more IoT-related security challenges," said Haiyan Song, general manager of Security Markets for U.S.-based Splunk, a software maker that helps clients analyze cyber-threats.