The National Aeronautics and Space Administration selected nine space companies on Thursday to compete for $2.6 billion in contracts developing technologies to reach and explore the Moon.

NASA narrowed down a list of more than 30 interested companies, which included bids from SpaceX, Blue Origin and Sierra Nevada Corporation. Two people familiar with the selection told CNBC the agency picked Lockheed Martin, Astrobotic, Firefly Aerospace, Masten Space Systems, Moon Express, Draper, Intuitive Machines, Deep Space Systems and Orbit Beyond.

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine will announce the nine commercial partners on Thursday afternoon. The Commercial Lunar Payload Services program (also known as CLPS) builds upon Space Policy Directive 1, signed by President Donald Trump last December. The directive called for NASA to return to the moon, directing the agency to send Americans to the lunar surface in preparation for trips to Mars.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.