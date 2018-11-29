Retail

NBA's Steph Curry makes his Under Armour basketball shoes available to girls after letter from 9-year-old fan

  • Nine-year-old Riley Morrison wrote a letter to Golden State Warriors player Steph Curry, asking him to make his Under Armour shoes available to girls.
  • Curry responded on Thursday, saying that Under Armour has fixed the issue after two days of talks and that pairs of his Curry 5 and Curry 6 shoes will be sent to the young fan.
  • The NBA player also invited Morrison to celebrate International Women's Day with him in Oakland.
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket past Wendell Carter Jr. #34 of the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on October 29, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. 
Jonathan Daniel | Getty Images
NBA player Steph Curry is making his signature basketball shoes with Under Armour available to girls after a nine-year-old fan wrote him, saying she was disappointed her dad couldn't find them on the company's web site.

"I asked my dad to buy me the new Curry 5s because I'm starting a new basketball season," Riley Morrison wrote to Curry in a letter her father posted on Instagram Nov. 18, tagging Curry, his wife Ayesha and Under Armour. She said she and her father were "disappointed to see there were no Curry 5s under the girls section."

The young fan from Napa, California pointed out that the NBA player hosts an all-girls basketball camp and has two daughters, saying "I know you support girl athletes."

Curry responded with a handwritten letter of his own posted to his Twitter account on Thursday. He said he had spent the previous two days in talks with Under Armour about the issue.

"Unfortunately, we have labeled the smaller sizes as 'boys' on the website. We are correcting this now!" he wrote back.

The shoes now appear available under the girls section of the retailer's website. Under Armor spokesman Dean Stoyer said youth sizes are "co-gender," but the company was working on women's and girl's sizing for new Curry styles.

The NBA player also said that he will send Morrison a pair of his Curry 5 shoes and one of the first pairs of the Curry 6, which are not available to the public yet.

Curry also invited his young fan to celebrate "something special" in the works for International Women's Day on March 8 next year.

Under Armour stock rose 1 percent in intraday trading Thursday.

