One big question is how prenuptial and postnuptial agreements that were completed before the new tax law went into effect will be treated.
"This is the reality TV portion of the Trump tax reform," Francis said. "We are going to have revenue rulings that will help guide us, but we don't have them yet."
Walzer said his practice is currently dealing with a couple with a preexisting premarital agreement that stipulated spousal support would be capped at $5,000 a month.
Now that the couple is entering into divorce proceedings, it remains to be seen how the court will treat that deal. The court could decide $5,000 is the cap of non-deductible dollars, or it could reduce it because there's no longer a deduction.
More from Personal Finance:
Some taxpayers who tie the knot still face the 'marriage penalty'
Divorcees can save on taxes — if they take this one step
Being rich may increase your odds of divorce
Walzer and his partner disagreed on what the outcome will be. He thinks the court wouldn't reduce it, while his partner thinks it will.
Those questions will be sorted out in time.
In the meantime, the best move to make — whether you have a prenup, postnup or are already divorced — is to revisit your agreement with a CPA or tax or divorce attorney, said Megan Gorman, managing partner at Chequers Financial Management.
"The rules of the game are not the same," Gorman said. "You need to make sure that your legal agreements are in alignment."