This change upends alimony procedures that have been in place for more than 70 years. And it is projected to raise $6.9 billion for the IRS in the next 10 years.

Divorce professionals are feeling the heat as couples scramble to get written agreements in under the wire.

"You've got to have a signed agreement before the end of the year if you want your permanent support to be tax-deductible and -includable," said Peter M. Walzer, president of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers.

Once the page of the calendar turns to 2019, it will be a new playing field for couples who are divorcing.

And financial professionals are already concerned that deals made under the new tax law will put the person who receives alimony at a disadvantage. That means women, who are already more financially vulnerable in a divorce, might have less money to work with post-split.