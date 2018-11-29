Part SUV, part pickup: Jeep makes a bold statement with its new Gladiator model 

There's an old adage in the auto business, if you want to make a statement, build a new model with a polarizing look. Jeep is certainly doing that.
When the company unveiled its new Gladiator pickup truck at the Los Angeles Auto Show the message was clear: this is not your typical truck. The Gladiator is part SUV, part pickup, and designed to catch the attention of those who want more than strictly an SUV or a traditional truck.
"We absolutely wanted it to look different, bold and standout from anything else, but give you everything that the truck buyer was looking for and everything that Wrangler has always been known for," said Tim Kuniskis, president of the Jeep Brand for Fiat Chrysler.
The Gladiator definitely looks like a Jeep, with the styling cues that have made models like Wrangler and Cherokee best sellers in the U.S. What stands out about the new model is the flatbed that gives it the functionality of a small pickup truck.