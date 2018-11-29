Rockstar parent Take-Two's CEO says it's possible the firm could branch out beyond gaming

Gaming giant Take-Two Interactive is open to the idea of broadening its horizon beyond the gaming market, its chief executive said Thursday.

Take-Two has made a killing in revenues from "Red Dead Redemption 2" and "Grand Theft Auto V" developer Rockstar Games, which it owns.

The company sold 17 million units of Wild West-style title "Red Dead Redemption 2" in just eight days — more than it sold of the first game in eight years.

It also recently raised its earnings guidance for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, lifting its net revenue expectation to between $2.55 billion and $2.65 billion from the $2.5 billion to $2.6 billion it had previously forecast. That upgrade was underpinned by the success of its new game.

But CEO Strauss Zelnick said on Thursday that Take-Two could in the future look to enter into other areas of the entertainment business.