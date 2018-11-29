The Fed is still tweaking its balance sheet unwind

The Federal Reserve is continuing to examine its program to reduce its balance sheet and likely will have to make another tweak at the December meeting to keep it running smoothly.

In a process begun in October 2017, the bank is decreasing the size of its bond portfolio, which grew to more than $4.5 trillion as part of an effort to drive down mortgage rates and lift economic growth.

The Fed is doing that by allowing $50 billion in proceeds from the portfolio to run off each month, while reinvesting the rest.