With this $25 gadget, Amazon will finally get you to stop scoffing at the idea of a 'smart home'

Earlier this year, Amazon launched a $25 smart plug that lets you control any outlet in your home by voice with an Amazon Echo. That means you can control any lamp, appliance or anything else that plugs into an outlet by speaking a phrase to Alexa like "turn on the living room lamp," without having to find a switch. It even lets you add other smarts, like a schedule so the light turns on and off at certain times.

It's a really easy way to turn a "dumb" home into a smart one that you can control with your phone or by voice. You don't need to fiddle with complicated hubs or spend too much time trying to get something to connect to your WiFi network.

If you can plug in a lamp, you can get the smart plug working. I'm going to show you how to get the most out of it.