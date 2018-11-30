Everyday conveniences will win over concerns about personal data collection: A.I. start-up SenseTime

On its own, tech cannot generate value: SenseTime 1:27 AM ET Wed, 28 Nov 2018 | 02:38

The public will come to accept the applications of artificial intelligence in daily life and embrace conveniences such as facial recognition easing airport security lines, and virtual assistants in homes, according to a vice president at SenseTime — one of the most valuable AI start-ups in the world.

While AI has prompted privacy concerns over possible abuses — such as government surveillance and invasion of privacy, but SenseTime said it does not collect personal data indiscriminately.

"My point is that we don't collect the data or use the data without the permission of users," Leo Liu, group vice-president of SenseTime told CNBC at the East Tech West conference in the Nansha district of Guangzhou, China.