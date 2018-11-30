Legendary Ford faces an uncertain future

These days, legendary U.S. automaker Ford can't seem to please investors.

Shares of the automaker are down around 25 percent since the beginning of the year, despite the fact that Ford remains a profitable company with an iconic brand and a solid footing in some of the fastest growing automotive segments.

U.S. rivals such as General Motors and Fiat-Chrysler have managed emerge from bankruptcy to impress the industry and investors alike, while the company that to American ears is practically synonymous with the history of the automobile is widely seen as being very much in the middle of a turnaround.

The company's third-quarter earnings surpassed expectations, even though that they were down over the same quarter in 2017. Shares have climbed roughly 15 percent since then, but they are still trading below $10 a share, while GM's shares hover around $38 a share.

The automaker has shown strong performance in North America, but continues to struggle internationally. Its South American business has not made money for years, and Ford said in late October that its businesses in China and Europe had "deteriorated." This contrasts with GM, which sold off its European business and is doing rather well in China.

To be sure, Ford is taking action to reverse its fortunes.

The company has separated its China business from its Asia-Pacific segment and hired an executive to run just that region. Ford's primary problem in China has been an inability to keep up with the rapidly changing consumer tastes of the Chinese market, said IHS analyst Stephanie Brinley. Ford recently released a new SUV just for the country called the Territory, and is planning to put out several more vehicles to refresh its lineup there.

It has also said it will undergo an $11 billion plan to restructure the company and cut jobs from its salaried workforce of 70,000 employees.

Ford has also revived its once popular Ranger mid-size pickup, taking advantage of its solid footing in the growing truck market. It also has a few new products on the way in the next couple of years, including the highly anticipated reintroduced Ford Bronco off-road SUV, which will be based on the Ranger's platform.

Meanwhile the company is phasing out traditional passenger car production, betting drivers will continue to pay out for more profitable trucks and SUVs. The company especially needs to maximize profits since it has to continue to operate as it has for the last century, while sinking billions into research and development of new businesses and technologies such as self-driving cars.