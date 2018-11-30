Goodbye, bellboy. Robots will check you in and carry your luggage at smart hotels of the future

Smart hotels in China will use robots to carry luggage, install facial recognition for easier check-ins, and use smart keys on phones to turn on air conditioning, predicts Jane Sun, CEO of CTrip, one of China's largest online travel services company.

And you won't even have to leave a tip.

"I think this will happen because the labor cost available in the world will increase, and using machines to do something that is logical and programmable is a very feasible way to make sure a customer is satisfied and efficiency is improved," Sun told CNBC's Geoff Cutmore at the East Tech West conference held in the Nansha district of Guangzhou, China.