Start-up aims to be an Airbnb of computer databases by letting people rent out unused data storage

Bains also said in a panel session at the conference that the aim was to treat data as currency, giving consumers and businesses individual control over their data.

"Just because you use Twitter ... Facebook, Instagram, you think it's free, but we're actually paying for it with our data," he said.

The issue starts when these companies store the data insecurely, monetizing it without the users' knowledge, or even manipulating it, Bains said. "People need to start being more aware of managing their data as a currency and holding people accountable."

Bluzelle comes into play by providing a system where users can fully control and access their data, and also allows them curate data or sell excess storage space to other users.

"So you got massive computers around the home – mobile phones, PlayStations. All that has unused capacity," he said. As a user you simply "turn on your computer, download our software, and basically you're renting out that excess storage space."

While competition is fierce, with Amazon and Microsoft retaining a large chunk of the cloud database market, Bains said he believes Bluzelle's system will appeal to new users.

"On the customer side, let's take a PlayStation, my kids have it. That thing has a terabyte of storage - they're never going to use it. And then they're paying $60, $70 for a game," Bains said, adding that Bluzelle allows the unused storage space of the PlayStation to be "rented out," at no cost to the children's PlayStation experience.

"There's no extra effort on them, they don't have to be engineers," to join and be part of the network, according to Bains, who added it will be enough of an incentive to drive users toward his decentralized database.