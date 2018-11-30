Trading Nation

Twitter has lost a third of value since June high, but one technician is buying the dip  

Trading Nation: Twitter's wings clipped
Trading Nation: Twitter's wings clipped   

Twitter shares have lost altitude.

The social network has been in a tailspin since the summer, losing more than one-third of value after hitting 52-week highs in June.

One technical analyst foresees a bounce.

"I actually am pretty constructive on Twitter at current levels," Mark Newton, technical analyst at Newton Advisors, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday. "The stock is down about 35 percent since June. However, this followed a time when the stock almost tripled in price last year, and so it's actually been consolidating a bit."

Twitter advanced more than 47 percent in 2017, its best year since going public in 2013. Even with its autumn lull, its shares are up 30 percent for 2018.

"I'm a buyer of the stock on pullbacks. Ideally right down there at $28 to $28.50 for me is a good level but I would start really nibbling on a 4 percent move," he said.

A 4 percent pullback from the current price above $31 would take Twitter shares down to around $30, a level it has not broken below since October. A drop to $28 would mark an 11 percent decline.

"I like it technically and I'm buying with the expectation that it's going to rally back to the mid- to high $30s," added Newton.

But Erin Gibbs, portfolio manager at S&P Global Market Intelligence, says there are no signs a bottom is in for Twitter yet.

"When you look at these valuations, there's a lot of room for them to drop and they've been dropping for over 18 months on a valuation basis as their profit growth slows further and further. Combine that with negative news and I really don't see a stop just yet for the drop in the stock," Gibbs said on "Trading Nation" on Thursday.

Twitter currently trades at 36 times forward earnings, down from its peak of nearly 60 times in June. It has an elevated valuation compared with the 17 times multiple on the XLC communications services ETF.

"It's trading pretty close to its target price so there's definitely room for it to drop further, and in general just growth momentum stocks are out of favor right now," Gibbs added.

Gibbs says she prefers Facebook or InterActive Corp over Twitter as a way to play the interactive media space.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
TWTR
---
XLC
---
FB
---
IACI
---

More From Trading Nation

Videos

Trades to Watch

Trader Bios

About

Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

Michael Santoli

Michael Santoli joined CNBC in October 2015 as a Senior Markets Commentator, based at the network's Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.  Santoli brings his extensive markets expertise to CNBC's Business Day programming, with a regular appearance on CNBC's “Closing Bell (M-F, 3PM-5PM ET).   In addition, he contributes to CNBCand CNBC PRO, writing regular articles and creating original digital videos.

Previously, Santoli was a Senior Columnist at Yahoo Finance, where he wrote analysis and commentary on the stock market, corporate news and the economy. He also appeared on Yahoo Finance video programs, where he offered insights on the most important business stories of the day, and was a regular contributor to CNBC and other networks.

Follow Michael Santoli on Twitter @michaelsantoli

Read more

Connect

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...