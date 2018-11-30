Wilder and Fury's heavyweight matchup could open the door for a $100 million 'superfight'

Saturday night in Los Angeles will see two unbeaten heavyweight boxing champions clash for a world title and a combined fight purse reported to be $24 million.

The war of words between World Boxing Council (WBC) champion Deontay Wilder and British fighter Tyson Fury has been escalating in the build-up to the fight, with both men putting their perfect win records on the line.

Wilder stands to earn $14 million for the December 1 showdown, while Fury is expected to make $10 million regardless of the outcome. It will be the biggest payday for either fighter so far in their careers, with Wilder in line to almost double his net worth during his nights work at the Staples Center.

Three years ago this week, Fury shocked the world of boxing by inflicting a first defeat in eleven years on Ukrainian fighter Wladimir Klitschko and winning the other four heavyweight belts in the process.

What followed was a combination of inactivity, governing body disputes and allegations of doping, meaning Fury then had to relinquish the titles. However, he still considers himself to be the true linear champion.

In November 2017, Fury admitted to weighing 400 lbs. and had slipped into a dangerous downward spiral of alcohol and drug addiction, as well as suffering from depression.

He chose to turn his life around and by the time he had his first comeback fight in June this year he was down to 275 lbs., before shedding another 20 lbs. more at his next fight in August.

Known for his controversial comments about women and homosexuality in the past, Fury is now a reformed character and an advocate for anyone affected by mental health issues.

"I stand for more than just a championship. I'm here today as an ambassador for mental health and I am the people's champion. I am the man who gives the people hope," Fury said on Wednesday.

Fury is the self-proclaimed "Gypsy King," coined from his traveler background. He ripped his shirt off during a scuffle at the final press conference on Wednesday, as the two fighters and their camps collided during the obligatory pose-off for photographers.

The pair were separated before any punches were thrown, but not before Fury goaded Wilder for being a relative unknown in his own country, despite being the champion.