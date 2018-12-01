With the sheer number of hotels and resorts offering quirky, cool and outright over-the-top vacation specials, there's no need to stay home over the holidays.

In fact, Santa (who knows if you've been naughty or nice) can deliver your gifts to one of the many hotels around the country offering fun holiday-themed packages and Christmas-themed experiences. CNBC recently took a look at a handful of locations offering up everything from shopping sprees to surfing lessons (which old St. Nick himself is teaching at one location).