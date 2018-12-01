Smartphone cameras have evolved considerably over the years and have become an essential part of how we capture important moments in our lives. The convenience of a camera that's always with you makes these devices more appealing than the traditional, dedicated photo systems that used to dominate the photography market.

But how have smartphones gotten so good at taking photos? The hardware in our phones has limited space, in stark contrast to the large and complex mechanics of DSLRs. But what they lack in hardware, phone cameras make up for in software and computing power. Companies like Google and Apple have become increasingly creative in how they use the strengths of our mobile devices, producing images that are starting to rival those from dedicated camera systems.