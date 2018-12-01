President Donald Trump has postponed a press conference designed to tout the "great success" of the Group of 20 meeting in Argentina, citing the death of former president George H.W. Bush.

Via Twitter, the president said on Saturday that he would wait until after his return to the United States to brief the press on the confab of the world's largest industrialized nations.

G-20 leaders have agreed to address reform in the World Trade Organization (WTO), maintain current efforts on climate change, and progress taxation of the digital economy, according to a draft seen by Reuters.

The officials also confirmed that "taboo words" in drafting the communique included any reference to protectionism or unfair trade practices. This was seen as important given the ongoing tensions between the United States and China.

Bush died on Friday at the age of 94, and Trump designated December 5 as a national day of mourning.

--CNBC's David Reid contributed to this article.