Europe's top court is set to rule on whether the UK can cancel Brexit

The legal advisor for the European Union's top court will publish his opinion Tuesday on whether the U.K. can cancel Brexit without asking anybody else for permission.

A group of Scottish lawmakers have sought a legal ruling on if and how the U.K.'s request under Article 50 to leave the European Union could be unilaterally revoked before the Brexit deadline of March 29, 2019.

Article 50 allows a country to trigger the process that takes them out of Europe's political and economic union. U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May invoked the exit clause in March 2017.

Backed by a crowdfunding appeal, the case has been put together by a cross-party group of Scottish politicians, along with the high-profile barrister Jolyon Maugham QC. The final ruling on whether Article 50 could be canceled without input from the EU's other 27 countries will be granted by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).