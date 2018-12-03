Riots, looting and violence: Here's what's happening in France and why it matters

Violent protest in Paris has left analysts contemplating what this could mean for embattled President Emmanuel Macron, amid a resurgence in populist politics ahead of European elections next year.

Images of riots, protests and violence over fuel tax rises in France have gripped the headlines in recent weeks and appeared to come to a head on Saturday.

Thousands of protesters hit the Paris streets with cars being torched, stores being looted and multiple injuries to both protesters and police. Here's what you need to know about the so-called "Yellow Vest" protests and what this means for Macron.