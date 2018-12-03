Qatar to withdraw from OPEC as of January 2019, minister says

Qatar announced plans to pull out of OPEC on Monday, just days before a crucial meeting between the influential oil cartel and its allies.

Speaking at a news conference, Qatar's Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi said the country would withdraw from OPEC on January 1, 2019, ending a membership which has stood for more than half-a-century.

The decision comes after Qatar reviewed ways in which it could improve its global standing and plan its long-term strategy.

The country's energy minister said Monday that the move represents a "technical and strategic" change, Reuters reported, and was not politically motivated.

OPEC and non-OPEC members are due to meet in Vienna, Austria on Thursday, with the aim of reaching an accord over possible output cuts.

The Middle East-dominated group's final meeting of the calendar year is now expected to be Qatar's last as an official member of OPEC. It has been a member since 1961.

International benchmark Brent crude was trading at $62.25 a barrel at around 6:40 a.m. London time, up around 4.7 percent, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at $53.53, more than 5 percent higher.

